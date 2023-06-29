Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $12.49 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and $44,824.33 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00134413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00049477 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013973 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.