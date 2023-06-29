Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 184.50 ($2.35). Approximately 5,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50 ($2.36).

Bisichi Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82 and a beta of -0.05.

Bisichi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,090.91%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

