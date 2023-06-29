Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $807.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,162,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $12,604,750. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

