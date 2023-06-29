Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.72

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $171.72 and traded as high as $193.90. Biglari shares last traded at $190.42, with a volume of 2,781 shares traded.

BH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biglari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Biglari Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.85. The firm has a market cap of $437.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $222.28 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 81.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Biglari by 32.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

