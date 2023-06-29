Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and traded as low as C$1.95. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Big Rock Brewery Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The stock has a market cap of C$13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of C$10.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

