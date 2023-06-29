Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 260,769 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90.

On Thursday, May 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 614,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

NYSE:BRK-B traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $334.15. 3,166,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.41.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Articles

