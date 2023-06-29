Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $286.50 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $286.50 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.84 or 0.06101590 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00042034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030685 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,625,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,025,225 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

