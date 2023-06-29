Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,456 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.14% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $100,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $259.24. 313,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

