Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD) Short Interest Update

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 1,257.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

BRD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 49,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,756. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

