Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

