Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $95.97 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

