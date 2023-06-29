Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

