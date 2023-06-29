Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

