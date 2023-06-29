Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $785,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 156,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 306,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 113,596 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

