Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 62,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

