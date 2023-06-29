Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 383,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

