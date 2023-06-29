Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.03 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

