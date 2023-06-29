Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $270.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.65 and its 200 day moving average is $239.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

