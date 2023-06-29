Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 3,718 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 369,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

