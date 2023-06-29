Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,738,000. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 390,398 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,766,000.

BOND opened at $92.03 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

