Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.22. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$8.15.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Free Report ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$555.34 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.8090349 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

