Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the May 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMWYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.92. 40,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

(Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.