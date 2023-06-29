Bay Rivers Group Lowers Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bay Rivers Group cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.89.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $325.52 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

