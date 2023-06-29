Bay Rivers Group Has $2.16 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.54. The firm has a market cap of $731.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.