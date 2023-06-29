Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.19

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 347851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

