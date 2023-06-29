Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.19

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 347851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.
Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
