Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.15

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.15 and traded as low as $13.00. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 60,790 shares.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
