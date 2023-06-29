Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.15

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.15 and traded as low as $13.00. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 60,790 shares.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 72,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 376,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

