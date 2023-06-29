Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.75 ($3.05).

BARC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.43) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($3.03) price target on Barclays in a report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($4.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

LON BARC opened at GBX 149.74 ($1.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.52, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.22.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.96), for a total value of £105,734.86 ($134,437.20). Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

