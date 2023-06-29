Barclays Downgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Equal Weight

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,840.00.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. Adyen has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

