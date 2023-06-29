Barclays Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $421.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.96.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MDB opened at $398.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.01. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $414.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

