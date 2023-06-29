Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 461.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.1 %

OZKAP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. 11,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

