Bank of America Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $82.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.76.

Shares of GIS opened at $76.73 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

