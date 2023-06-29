Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 22,371,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,293,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

