Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 5.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 115,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC

