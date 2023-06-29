Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.73

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 10636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $779.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

