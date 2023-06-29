Ballast Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballast Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.49. 901,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,436. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

