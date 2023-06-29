Ballast Inc. Invests $217,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after acquiring an additional 760,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.38. The stock had a trading volume of 299,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,779. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

