Ballast Inc. Increases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in GSK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in GSK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $35.29. 1,076,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

