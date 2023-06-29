Ballast Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ballast Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

VWO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $40.32. 1,265,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,633,600. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

