Ballast Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.00. 355,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,956. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.