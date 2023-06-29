Ballast Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.28. The company had a trading volume of 269,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

