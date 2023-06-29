Ballast Inc. Acquires 1,110 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.3% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 44,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 102,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $28.79. 19,664,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,264,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

