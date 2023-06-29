Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $6.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $17,983,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.90. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.