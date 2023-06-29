B. Riley Trims CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Target Price to $81.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $64.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.82. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

