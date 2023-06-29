Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Market Cap of $664.94 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $664.94 million and $28.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.67 or 0.00018556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,528.42 or 0.99992097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002139 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,373,159 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,373,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.54456745 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $26,615,421.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.