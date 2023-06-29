Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after buying an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,782,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,364,000 after purchasing an additional 839,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,105. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

