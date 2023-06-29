Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 1%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 8,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 132,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on Avanti Helium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Avanti Helium ( CVE:AVN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanti Helium Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

