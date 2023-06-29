Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $4.38 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $12.68 or 0.00041639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.38 billion and $134.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,944,675 coins and its circulating supply is 345,225,225 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

