Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,249 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $108,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.16. 545,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.50 and its 200 day moving average is $223.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

