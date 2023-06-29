Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.16. 545,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,942. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.