Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $215.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,352. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.63.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

